Sudan Armenian community has no safety issue yet, Armenian church is 2km away from military clashes

The military actions in Sudan are mainly taking place on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, near the airport, which is about 2km away from the Armenian Apostolic Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator. Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanian, Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt—as well as of Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Africa—, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"Sounds of gunshots can be heard well from the church. But as of now, the church and the [local] Armenian community are not in danger, the church has not been damaged. We don't have details about the internal political life. But if the clashes turn into a civil war, it will be necessary to help the Armenian community through the primacy and Armenia’s agencies," Mnatsakanian said.
The Armenian community of Sudan consists of about 20 people. There are also Armenians who temporarily moved to Sudan due to work.
"We are in contact with them. At the moment there is no safety, life-threatening problem, there is no need to move to shelters either. Only domestic problems have arisen as a result of the clashes; some areas are deprived of electricity and water," Bishop Mnatsakanian added.
Fighting began between the Rapid Support Forces and the regular army of Sudan on April 15. And according to the United Nations, at least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 others injured in the four days since this fighting began.