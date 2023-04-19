News
Defense minister: Armenia’s bilateral cooperation with India has entered new phase of development (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Wednesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, and discussed with her several matters related to cooperation in the defense sector.

Papikyan lauded the current level of Armenia-India cooperation, noting that bilateral cooperation has entered a new phase of development, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The ambassador, for her part, expressed the willingness of India to develop cooperation with Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to regional security as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
