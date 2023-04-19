Armenia President’s daughter, Lithuania First Lady to visit Vilnius University Hospital

Armenian President’s daughter Arpi Khachaturyan, who accompanies President Vahagn Khachaturyan during his official visit to Lithuania, will meet with the First Lady of Lithuania, Diana Nausediene.
As reported by the press service of the President of Lithuania, the First Lady of Lithuania and the daughter of the Armenian President will visit the Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos, where they will be briefed on the role of advanced technology in the health care of premature babies.
Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan is on an official visit to Lithuania. Within the framework of the visit, the President will have meetings with the president of Lithuania and several other high-ranking leaders, and will participate in the opening of the Armenian-Lithuanian business forum.
The President on Tuesday met with the representatives of the Armenian community of Lithuania.