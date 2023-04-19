News
11 people with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 10 others return
11 people with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 10 others return
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 11 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system—have been transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And ten patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh, together with accompanying persons, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Four children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Six patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.

A total of 337 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
