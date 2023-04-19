Sotk gold mine of Armenia not operating for 5th day due to periodic Azerbaijan shootings

The work of the Sotk gold mine has been suspended since April 15, due to the periodically resuming shootings by the Azerbaijani side. Armenian News-NEWS.am was reported this from the GeoProMining Gold company.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that at around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk. The Armenian side has no losses. As of 10am Monday, the situation on the frontline was relatively stable.
Armenia Sotk gold mine operations stopped due to Azerbaijan shooting