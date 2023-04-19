Survey in Azerbaijan: 76.8% of respondents say Iran protects Armenia interests in region

The Azerbaijani Center for Social Research conducted a survey on Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and Iran's regional interests, reports APA news agency.
Accordingly, 76.8 percent of the respondents stated that Iran protects Armenia's interests in the region; that is, it tries to implement its regional interests through Armenia. A total of 5.5 percent of the respondents stated that Iran has a neutral position towards Armenia and Azerbaijan, and only 3.4 percent of the respondents said that the interests of Azerbaijan are paramount for Iran.
Answering the question as to which factor Azerbaijan should take into account the most in its relations with Iran, 35.7 percent of respondents said that in its relations with Iran, Azerbaijan should take into account the fact that Iran supports Armenia. A total of 29.7 percent stated that historical roots and neighboring relations should be taken into account in the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. Only 1.6 percent of the respondents stated that Iran is an isolated country in the world under sanctions, and 7 percent indicated other factors.
And 64.8 percent of the respondents connected the armed incidents that took place in March—that is, the attack on a hypermarket and the assassination attempt on an Azerbaijani MP—with attempts and provocations of external intervention.