The presidents of Armenia and Lithuania had a meeting

The official welcoming ceremony of RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is in Lithuania on an official visit, took place on April 19 at the Residence of the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda. This is reported by the press service of the RA President.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, President Khachaturyan made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests, followed by a one-on-one discussion between Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Gitanas Nausėda.
The separate conversation between the presidents was followed by the meeting of the delegations in the extended format. During the meeting, the Lithuanian president expressed gratitude for the visit and underlined that reciprocal visits at the highest level are an additional impetus for the development of Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations.
“It’s no coincidence that Lithuania was the first country to recognize the independence of Armenia, which is a result of our centuries-old friendship and cooperation,” noted Gitanas Nausėda.
President Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked his Lithuanian colleague for the warm reception and underlined that common values professed by the two countries guarantee strong bases of Armenian-Lithuanian relations. Those values are democracy, human rights, freedom, independence, and sovereignty.
“The great similarities in the history and fate of our countries also contribute to the strong friendship between our peoples. Our peoples have overcome difficult impediments on their way towards independence, and achieved it, also having heavy losses,” noted President Khachaturyan.
During the meeting of the delegations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, the blockade of the Lachin Humanitarian Corridor by Azerbaijan, and regional developments.
Both sides attached importance to overcoming humanitarian issues and resolving them without preconditions. Touching upon Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, President Nausėda expressed readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace in our region within the limits of his capacities.
Presidents Khachaturyan and Nausėda also spoke of the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania in economic and other fields, particularly high technologies, digitalization, information security, and healthcare.