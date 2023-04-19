Karabakh investigative committee: Proceedings launched into another case of shooting from Azerbaijani positions

Survey in Azerbaijan: 76.8% of respondents say Iran protects Armenia interests in region

The New York Times: Russia circumvents sanctions with help of Armenia, Kazakhstan

Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022

Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times

MFA: Aliyev openly admits fact of preplanned Azerbaijani aggression, occupation of Armenia sovereign territories

Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh

Adam Schiff demands explanation from commerce secretary on considering licensing sale of US rifles to Azerbaijan

Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)

Red Cross visits 2 Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia

Sotk gold mine of Armenia not operating for 5th day due to periodic Azerbaijan shootings

AraratBank has been awarded the title of Valued Partner of EBRD

Ukraine army UAV shot down near Russia’s Belgorod

Defense minister: Armenia’s bilateral cooperation with India has entered new phase of development (PHOTOS)

11 people with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 10 others return

Report: Azerbaijan continues to keep 33 Armenia citizens in captivity

Turkey interior minister: Whole world hates US

Armenia President’s daughter, Lithuania First Lady to visit Vilnius University Hospital

Group of US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Ilham, who behaved like puppy during Kocharyan's tenure, pretends to be Gampr

Azerbaijan president receives Israel FM

Sudan Armenian community has no safety issue yet, Armenian church is 2km away from military clashes

Mirzoyan to Olson: I reaffirm Armenia's commitment to peace process (PHOTOS)

Earthquake hits Mexico

World oil prices falling

Ukraine MFA announces recalling of ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko, Pushilin meeting

President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Lithuania

Admiral Sayyari: Iran army will not use its equipment against friendly countries, the region

Karabakh president, Anti-Crisis Council members discuss military and political situation in Artsakh

Newspaper: Guests who arrived in Yerevan from Europe are astonished

The U.S. says the coming weeks and months are critical for Ukraine

Stabbing at American University of Armenia courtyard, doctors fighting for lives of 2 wounded

Karabakh under Azerbaijani blockade for 128 days

China may increase the number of nuclear warheads by 5 times. NATO Secretary General

India surpasses China in population

Patriot missile defense systems have been delivered to Ukraine

Armenian embassy in Egypt: Street to be named after Armenia or Yerevan in Cairo

Erdogan’s Turkey continues to slide away from NATO’s values. Congressman

Clashes in Lebanon: Protesters tried to climb over the fences around the government building

Two ceasefire violations recorded in Askeran region. Russian MoD

Caucasus Muslims Office head: Iran's support to Armenia is integral part of anti-Azerbaijani policy

Azerbaijani serviceman killed a guard in Syunik, he has been indicted

UK ready to collaborate on submarine construction, Turkey's Erdogan says

Syria president holding talk with Saudi FM

Sudan army agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan rapid response forces agree to declare 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire

Azerbaijan arrests about 20 people on suspicion of collaborating with Iran special services

21 more medical patients from Karabakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

Armenia PM: Under Madrid Principles we recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijani soldier confessed to murder

Russia, China will strengthen technico-military cooperation, Chinese defense minister says

Competition Protection Commission bans centralization of MTS Armenia CJSC, Cyprus-based Fedilco Group Limited

Russia MFA summons US, UK, Canada ambassadors

Karabakh to be completely without power on Thursday

Israel FM not giving up on idea of ‘building a united and strong front’ with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan: We have major plans to close Armenia-Azerbaijan military balance gap

Azerbaijan defense minister heads for Kazakhstan to discuss military cooperation prospects

Armenia premier: Peace means normalization of relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenia President to head for Lithuania on official visit

Armenia's Pashinyan: New war may break out day after signing peace treaty if no international mechanisms formed

Armenia PM: If region ‘explodes’ again, it could become problem for Russia and West, at least in terms of energy

Armenia premier: Azerbaijan is in euphoria

Olson to Pashinyan: US highly values development of relations with Armenia, including in economy

Pashinyan: I hope Armenia-Turkey border will be opened in near future

Pashinyan: Armenia is 4th in world in terms of economic growth

PM on peace: To what extent will Armenia citizens allow going to painful solutions?

Armenia ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan accused of large-scale money laundering, illegal entrepreneurship

smart #3: Crossover based on Geely platform, Mercedes-Benz design

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Armenian Genocide monument to be erected in France’s Courbevoie commune (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: They decide to ‘cleanse’ Azerbaijani of crime so that Armenia PM doesn’t come out as liar?

Reuters: US plans to sell F-16 equipment to Turkey

Jeyhun Bayramov, Derek Hogan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda

Talks on dairy products supply’ from Armenia to Russia held in Moscow

Proceedings to not be launched regarding Armenia parliament speaker's spitting on person

How many tourists will come to Armenia depends on police work as well, PM says

Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh residents doing agricultural work

The flag incident does not express the position of the RA Government. MօESCS

Iran accuses Israel of deteriorating relations with Azerbaijan

Armenia government: Need to adjust CSTO responsibility zone arose due to uncertain positions

Heavy clashes taking place around Armenian church in Sudan (VIDEO)

Armenia Security Council chief, US official discuss possible prospects of cooperation in some domains

Bayramov informs Bono about ‘occupation of 8 villages by Armenia’

Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan

Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, meets with patriarch

Tatoyan Foundation: 2,700 hectares are under Azerbaijan occupation in Armenia’s Kapan community alone

The Times: UK could send warship to Indo-Pacific because of China

Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan charged

Armenia government presents details on negotiations with Azerbaijan

US deputy assistant secretary of state is in Armenia

Aurora 23 military exercise kicking off in Sweden

Iran president invites Saudi king to Tehran

Armenia MOD: Soldier who shot himself still in stable but severe condition

Public criminal prosecution launched against Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia, they are arrested

MOD: Armenia soldier who was in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation is now in severe condition

New, smart Yerevan bus stops’ modern version being developed

Armenia cinema celebrating 100th anniversary

Armenia Sotk gold mine operations stopped due to Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia PM to Syria president: I would like to confirm our readiness to support Syrian reconstruction process

Sudan fighting death toll reaches 97