Russia MOD: Ceasefire violated twice in Karabakh

Two violations of the ceasefire were recorded in Martakert and Askeran regions of Nagorno-Karabakh; there are no victims, according to Wednesday’s information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD).
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The soldiers of this contingent carried out patrols along three routes in Martakert and Martuni regions as well as in the Lachin corridor.
They continue to collaborate with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to ensure safety of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent possible incidents.