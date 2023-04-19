Russian community of Azerbaijan outraged by vandalism in Christian cemetery

The Russian community of Azerbaijan is outraged by the act of vandalism in the Christian cemetery and issued a statement in that regard.
As APA reports, this statement notes that "the Russian community of Azerbaijan has received several petitions regarding the situation of the Zabrat cemetery, which is located between the villages of Zabrat-1 and Balakhani. Eyewitnesses presented photos of acts of vandalism, graves with destroyed and overturned tombstones. In addition, in some cases, trees and bushes were dug up, apparently planted by relatives, fences were broken."
The Russian community of Azerbaijan is outraged and condemns this act of vandalism.
The Azerbaijani authorities have promised to restore the tombstones, and the law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.