Russian Embassy on vandalism at Baku Christian cemetery: It's hard to view it as random hooliganism

The Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan is outraged by an act of vandalism in the Russian cemetery in Baku, which destroyed about 100 graves. The diplomatic mission commented on the incident on Telegram.
"Given the scale of this disgraceful action, it is hard to view it as random hooliganism. It is sad that this happened in Azerbaijan, which pursues a policy of tolerance and multiculturalism," the report says.
The embassy added that its staff went to the scene to examine all the details and thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for their quick response to the incident.