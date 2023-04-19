Olson in Baku, reaffirms US support for ‘immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Erika Olson, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, the Azerbaijani mass media reported, citing the website of the president's office.
At the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the negotiations on the settlement of relations and a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Aliyev said that "it was Azerbaijan that initiated the signing of the peace treaty with Armenia" and, in this regard, proposed five principles that will be the basis of the peace treaty.
Olson, for her part, emphasized that the US supports the regional peace agenda and the immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the role of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was specially mentioned.
During the talk, there was an exchange of views also on regional issues, and bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, including energy, renewable energy, and cooperation in other domains.