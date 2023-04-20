Newspaper: It was in emotionality field when an idiot burned Azerbaijan’s flag, Armenia ruling force MP says

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "It was in the field of emotionality when an idiot burned the flag of Azerbaijan," [Armenian parliament ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract) Faction] MP Hakob Aslanyan said, reflecting on [Armenian fashion] designer Aram Nikolyan's action [at the opening ceremony of the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship being held in Yerevan].
"And another idiot at the Hayeli [press] club starts listing that, look, the Azerbaijanis did this in Hungary, they did that to the Armenians in the Czech Republic. And this idiot, with his stupidity, cannot understand that ... yes, if you are so manly, you also do [it] outside," he said.
"Azerbaijan has never burned our flag inside its country, it has been more civilized than us. And today applauding an idiot who burned a flag and declares that he made a patriotic move is ridiculous."
The [aforesaid] MP forgot that on October 1, 2011, during the world boxing championship in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] even threw stones at our athletes, the members of the NGO called "Karabakh Liberation Organization", its head Akif Naghi, stated that they informed the [Azerbaijani] authorities in advance, "when the Azerbaijani territories are occupied by Armenians," they "will not tolerate the presence of Armenians in Azerbaijan."