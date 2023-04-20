90 dead in stampede during distribution of financial aid in Yemen

In the capital of Yemen, Sana'a, which is controlled by the rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthi), 90 people died and more than 300 people were injured in a stampede during the distribution of financial aid, Sky News Arabia television reported Thursday, citing sources at emergency services.

The incident took place Wednesday night in the Bab el-Yemen district, which is located in the central part of the city.

The stampede occurred during the distribution of financial aid, which was distributed by "several merchants," two of whom have already been arrested.

Mahdi al-Mashat , the President of the Supreme Political Council of Ansar Allah, instructed to form a commission from the representatives of the internal affairs agencies and the prosecutor's office to investigate the incident. This was posted on the department's Twitter page.