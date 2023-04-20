News
Thursday
April 20
News
Armenia MFA spox: No Armenians affected due to military actions in Sudan
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenians have not been affected as a result of the developments in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated this, adding that the Armenian church in Khartoum was not damaged either.

The military actions in Sudan mainly take place in the area of the Khartoum airport, which is almost 2km away from the aforesaid Armenian church.

The spokesperson of the Armenian MFA noted that the latter is constantly in contact with the representatives of the small Armenian community living in Sudan.

The lives of the several Armenian citizens working in Sudan are also not at risk.

Fighting began between the Rapid Support Forces and the regular army of Sudan on April 15. And the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors reported that 97 people died and 942 others were injured so far as a result of this fighting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
