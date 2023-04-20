News
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan provocations’ purpose is for processes to lead to situation’s escalation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The foreign ministry of Armenia reacted to the speech of the leader of Azerbaijan; I also assess that Azerbaijan continues its provocative actions. On the other hand, I note that the purpose of provocation is for the processes to lead to the escalation of the situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told this reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Thursday, referring to the statements made by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Wednesday.

"We will calmly move forward with our politically balanced assessments," Pashinyan added.

Aliyev had announced that the leader of Armenia should declare: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that's it." Also, the Azerbaijani president had noted that Karabakh Armenians should either get Azerbaijani citizenship or look for somewhere else to live.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
