Armenia premier: Problematic section in Tegh village area is reduced by another 1.4km
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In the section of Tegh village of Syunik Province, we have a certain 5-kilometer section out of 11 kilometers which we have considered and still consider a problematic section; as of today, that problematic section has been reduced by another 1.4 kilometers. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told this reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Thursday.

"It means that that much more border [with Azerbaijan] has been adjusted. What it means to adjust the border means that both we and Azerbaijanis have a shared opinion on that point, that our border line passes through there. Armenia’s border guards are being stationed at a certain distance from that border, the Azerbaijani border guards are being stationed at a certain distance from that border," Pashinyan said.

To a reporter’s remark that the Azerbaijani army in the Syunik sector is now in the sovereign territory of Armenia, the PM responded as follows: "That problematic section where they were located, in our assessment, in the sovereign territory of Armenia, according to my previous statement, it was a problematic section of more than 5 kilometers; now that 5 kilometers has become 3.6. That is, the border guards worked together, adjusted the border point, and have stationed at a certain distance. We also hope that the remaining 3.6-kilometer sections will be adjusted, and the topic will be closed. And on the other hand, until it happens, we cannot say that it happened."

On March 30, the Azerbaijani side again had broken the agreements and deployed at several points in Syunik Province of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
