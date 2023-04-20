News
Thursday
April 20
Armenia's Pashinyan: Not yet fact that we are signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I am ready, and I hope that a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] will be signed within the framework of addressing the issues I have addressed. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told this reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Thursday.

Pashinyan stated that he believes in the peace agenda.

"It is important for us that guarantees also be envisioned in the negotiations. And the fact that there is no guarantee at all is the most important peculiarity of our international situation. Today, there is no country in the world that can say: ‘I guarantee that this will happen tomorrow,’ including for its own security," Pashinyan said.

And when asked then why is Armenia signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan responded: "First of all, it is not a fact that we are signing it."

At the same time, reflecting on the statements by the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian PM added: "Azerbaijan is in euphoria and makes provocative statements. Its purpose is that Armenia gives in to that provocation and fits into the plan that Azerbaijan has in mind."
