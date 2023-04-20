President Aliyev decides to fight against Azerbaijan history, Telegram channel says

After the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, threw about 1,000 Shiite believers into prison, accusing them of spying for Iran, today he participated in the opening of the Abu Bakr Wahhabi mosque in Baku, Iranist Telegram channel wrote.

"The Wahhabization of Azerbaijan is proceeding at full speed. It is no longer a secret for anyone that these people have penetrated the highest echelons of the country's government; starting with sports and ending with the political and economic elite. To be clear, in that same Qarabag football club, even the Brazilian legionnaires are Wahhabi. We will write about the infiltration of Wahhabism into the Azerbaijani elite, but that is not what we will talk about now.

"Today, a Shia taxi driver was arrested in Baku only because he once visited the cities of Mashhad or Karbala that are holy for the Shias. It turns out that the photos taken from there on social media are a reason to accuse a person of terrorism.

"Naturally, all this is done in Azerbaijan under the guise of fighting against ‘Iranian influence.’

"The Azerbaijanis are historically the ones who took the burden of Shiism and spread it throughout the Middle East, challenging the Ottoman Empire; that is their story. Now Aliyev has decided to fight against Azerbaijani history. By erecting a monument to Shah Ismail, he destroys his main legacy: the Shiite identity.

"What is the Abu Bakr mosque? It is a breeding ground for terrorism. The followers of that mosque have formed the basis of the Azerbaijani battalions of ISIL, Ahrar al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra, and other terrorist organizations. One of the ‘accountants’ of ISIL is sitting in Baku prison today.

"Naturally, most of the terrorists were ‘grinded’ by Syrian President Assad's government forces. But some of them survived, and now, thanks to some corrupt officials, they are roaming freely in Baku. The day will come, and they will start to blow the heads of the Shiites of Azerbaijan.

"That's why Aliyev is cleaning the Shiites in favor of the Wahhabis. In this whole story, we would like to add that, the only respected Shia theologian, Haji Shahin Hasanli, died two months ago in Baku at the age of 48. Rather, he was simply killed.

"It is obvious that dark times have come for the Shia believers of Azerbaijan," wrote the aforesaid Telegram channel.