Shahriar Heydari: We advise Azerbaijan authorities not to test Iran's patience

A member of the Iranian parliamentary commission for national security and foreign policy has urged the Azerbaijani authorities not to test Iran's patience, ParsToday reported.
"Azerbaijan is weak compared to Iran in various dimensions. Iran has a leading position in the region, whereas the government of Azerbaijan acts under the influence of other countries," Shahriar Heydari said.
He noted that Iran advises Azerbaijan to maintain its independence and pay attention to internal opportunities, whereas a country that is completely dependent on others cannot be stable.
"Instead of foreign countries, Iran has always focused on regional capabilities, including paying attention to Azerbaijan itself. And the threats, in our opinion, are childish and unimportant. We advise the authorities of Azerbaijan not to test Iran's patience," Heydari added.