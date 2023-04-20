News
Yerevan prison inmate stabs 3 jail employees
Yerevan prison inmate stabs 3 jail employees
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An unusual incident took place Monday in the Nubarashen Penitentiary of Yerevan, shamshyan.com writes.

At around 2am, inmate Khachatur Petrosyan, 34, asked Gh. Varantsov, the person in charge of the prison staff on duty to see him urgently, and his request was accepted.

The door of his prison cell was opened to carry out his request, after which, however, Petrosyan attacked and stabbed Gh. Varantsov and two other prison officers—Tigran P. and Artak M—and caused them physical injuries.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.

The injured prison staff was given a forensic doctor's referral.
