Thursday
April 20
Catholicos on demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation: Our fatherly exhortation not limited by time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


As we had reflected on in our statement, we have addressed a fatherly exhortation, and the fatherly exhortation is naturally not limited by time. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II told this to reporters Thursday, when asked whether he continues to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The fatherly exhortation is due to the overcoming and resolving of the situation, the problems which were the occasion and reason for sounding that fatherly exhortation, conveying the message.

"Unfortunately, we see that the situation in our country continues to be dangerous and worrying. Also, incorrect and unacceptable statements are made regarding the status of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Also worrying is the deepening disunity, non-reconciliation, spirit of intolerance among our people in our national life. In that sense, we have a lot of work to do. We can lead to a solution, overcome the dangerous problems facing us only with the complete consolidation of the national potential. We should consider this task as a priority task for each of us," said the Catholicos of All Armenians.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
