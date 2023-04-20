Armenia premier to Louis Bono: Azerbaijan's aggressive policy is inadmissible

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair and US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Prime Minister's Office.
The PM underscored the efforts of the US administration to ensure stability and security in Armenia’s region, and presented the approaches of the Armenian side to the settlement of the existing key issues. Pashinyan considered Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy and belligerent rhetoric towards the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia inadmissible.
The interlocutors discussed matters related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.