News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
USD
387.21
EUR
424.89
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.21
EUR
424.89
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Armenia official: Motorway leading to Karabakh via Kornidzor village will be completely ready by end of May
Armenia official: Motorway leading to Karabakh via Kornidzor village will be completely ready by end of May
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

The road leading to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through Kornidzor village of Armenia’s Syunik Province will be completely ready at the end of May. Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, stated this on Thursday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly.

Sanosyan reminded that according to the agreements reached with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh and the Azerbaijani side, as of April 1, the motor traffic from Armenia to Karabakh through the Lachin corridor changed from the previous route to the Tegh-Kornidzor road. Meanwhile, the new road was brought to a passable level, but it was not completely built.

"Now there shall be a three-layer asphalt there, as well as curbs and a drainage system. This and other work is planned to be completed by the end of May," added Sanosyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier to Louis Bono: Azerbaijan's aggressive policy is inadmissible
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations…
 Catholicos of all Armenians: I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan
“We do not think that such statements are appropriate,” Karekin II said
 Armenia PM on Karabakh legislature factions: Not ruled out that they misunderstood this time as well
I carefully follow the opinions of the National Assembly of Artsakh, I value them, I treat them with respect, but what I said is something else…
 Artak Beglaryan: Dictator Aliyev openly acknowledges that he considers Armenia to be 'eternal enemy'
The adviser to the Minister of State, former Minister of State, and former Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) noted…
 Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan attack on Karabakh, blocking of Lachin corridor are Armenian Genocide’s continuation
The co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus spoke at an event in the Congress dedicated to the Armenian Genocide anniversary…
 Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh
"The Kremlin is ready to welcome any step aimed at easing the tension between Baku and Yerevan," the Russian presidential spokesperson noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos