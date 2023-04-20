Armenia official: Motorway leading to Karabakh via Kornidzor village will be completely ready by end of May

The road leading to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through Kornidzor village of Armenia’s Syunik Province will be completely ready at the end of May. Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, stated this on Thursday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly.
Sanosyan reminded that according to the agreements reached with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh and the Azerbaijani side, as of April 1, the motor traffic from Armenia to Karabakh through the Lachin corridor changed from the previous route to the Tegh-Kornidzor road. Meanwhile, the new road was brought to a passable level, but it was not completely built.
"Now there shall be a three-layer asphalt there, as well as curbs and a drainage system. This and other work is planned to be completed by the end of May," added Sanosyan.