Yerevan mayoral election slated for September

The election of the mayor of Yerevan will take place in September—if there are no obstacles.
Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, said Thursday at the National Assembly that under the respective law, this election is scheduled for September.
"The best mechanism is to move according to the law. Under the law, it is planned for September. I believe, if no circumstances arise; and if circumstances arise, we should all discuss because it is a law. I don't see any problem, the timeframe is specified for September, we will go to the election," the minister said.