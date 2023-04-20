US denies reports that Iran navy forced its submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's statement that the Florida submarine was forced to the surface of the water in the Strait of Hormuz does not correspond to reality, and according to the data of the US Navy, there are no American submarines in that area at all.
“Iran's claim is absolutely false. A U.S. submarine has NOT transited the Strait of Hormuz recently. The claim represents more Iranian disinformation that destabilizes the region,” according to a statement released by the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.
It is also noted that the US Fifth Fleet continues to operate wherever international law allows.
Earlier, Tasnim agency, citing the commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, had reported that Fateh submarine had forced the American Florida nuclear submarine to surface in the Strait of Hormuz.