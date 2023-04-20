Armenia, Iran, India MFAs hold trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

The first political consultations in a tripartite format between the ministries of foreign affairs of Armenia, Iran, and India took place Thursday in Yerevan, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the meeting, matters related to political, economic, and regional communication channels were discussed, and the prospects for deepening cultural and interpersonal ties and trilateral cooperation in various domains were outlined.
The parties agreed to continue consultations in a tripartite format aimed at cooperation.