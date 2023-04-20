The European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the release of Kara-Murza

On April 20, European Parliament (EP) deputies adopted a resolution calling for the release of journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent), whom the Moscow City Court sentenced to 25 years in a maximum security penal colony, according to the EP website.
"European deputies condemn this decision and demand the immediate release of Vladimir Kara-Murza," the statement reads.
It also emphasizes that they make a similar request for Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists).
The resolution was supported by 508 EP representatives, 14 voted against it, and 31 deputies abstained from voting. European Parliament resolutions have no legal force and are recommendatory in nature.