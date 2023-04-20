Shots fired at Erdogan's party office

The European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the release of Kara-Murza

President Aliyev decides to fight against Azerbaijan history, Telegram channel says

Armenia official: Motorway leading to Karabakh via Kornidzor village will be completely ready by end of May

Armenia, Iran, India MFAs hold trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

Yerevan mayoral election slated for September

Borrell announces nomination of new EU ambassador to Armenia

US denies reports that Iran navy forced its submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz

Iran navy forces US nuclear submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz

Armenia premier to Louis Bono: Azerbaijan's aggressive policy is inadmissible

Karabakh police: Azerbaijanis fire at civilians doing agricultural work

Lukashenko: Russia, Belarus will resist attempts to pull them into 3rd World War

Catholicos on demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation: Our fatherly exhortation not limited by time

Catholicos of all Armenians: I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan

Turkey starting extracting natural gas from Black Sea’s largest field

Yerevan prison inmate stabs 3 jail employees

Shahriar Heydari: We advise Azerbaijan authorities not to test Iran's patience

Armenia PM on Karabakh legislature factions: Not ruled out that they misunderstood this time as well

PM: Armenia also ready for CSTO monitors to be deployed here

Armenia's Pashinyan: Not yet fact that we are signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Artak Beglaryan: Dictator Aliyev openly acknowledges that he considers Armenia to be 'eternal enemy'

Armenia premier: Problematic section in Tegh village area is reduced by another 1.4km

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan provocations’ purpose is for processes to lead to situation’s escalation

Sergey Lebedev: West is preparing provocations to destabilize situation in CIS countries

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan attack on Karabakh, blocking of Lachin corridor are Armenian Genocide’s continuation

Car sales in EU increase by nearly 29% in March

Armenia MFA spox: No Armenians affected due to military actions in Sudan

90 dead in stampede during distribution of financial aid in Yemen

Newspaper: It was in emotionality field when an idiot burned Azerbaijan’s flag, Armenia ruling force MP says

Artificial intelligence learns foreign language without human help

Sergey Ghazaryan: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has never been considered Azerbaijan’s internal affair

Russian Embassy on vandalism at Baku Christian cemetery: It's hard to view it as random hooliganism

Olson in Baku, reaffirms US support for ‘immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

White House Announces Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine

Azerbaijan MFA notes conditions for signing peace treaty with Armenia

Russian community of Azerbaijan outraged by vandalism in Christian cemetery

John F. Kennedy's nephew runs for president

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violated twice in Karabakh

Karabakh parliament factions: Armenia PM's statements questioning Artsakh’s de facto status are impermissible

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan

Karabakh investigative committee: Proceedings launched into another case of shooting from Azerbaijani positions

Survey in Azerbaijan: 76.8% of respondents say Iran protects Armenia interests in region

The New York Times: Russia circumvents sanctions with help of Armenia, Kazakhstan

Zelensky visited the Belarusian-Ukrainian border

Armenia ex-FM: Premier Pashinyan talks about peace agreement, Madrid document was that agreement

Armenia ex-FM Oskanian: Madrid document is great achievement

Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022

Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times

The presidents of Armenia and Lithuania had a meeting

MFA: Aliyev openly admits fact of preplanned Azerbaijani aggression, occupation of Armenia sovereign territories

Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh

Adam Schiff demands explanation from commerce secretary on considering licensing sale of US rifles to Azerbaijan

Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)

Red Cross visits 2 Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia

Sotk gold mine of Armenia not operating for 5th day due to periodic Azerbaijan shootings

AraratBank has been awarded the title of Valued Partner of EBRD

Ukraine army UAV shot down near Russia’s Belgorod

Defense minister: Armenia’s bilateral cooperation with India has entered new phase of development (PHOTOS)

11 people with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 10 others return

Report: Azerbaijan continues to keep 33 Armenia citizens in captivity

Turkey interior minister: Whole world hates US

Armenia President’s daughter, Lithuania First Lady to visit Vilnius University Hospital

Group of US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Ilham, who behaved like puppy during Kocharyan's tenure, pretends to be Gampr

Azerbaijan president receives Israel FM

Sudan Armenian community has no safety issue yet, Armenian church is 2km away from military clashes

Mirzoyan to Olson: I reaffirm Armenia's commitment to peace process (PHOTOS)

Earthquake hits Mexico

World oil prices falling

Ukraine MFA announces recalling of ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko, Pushilin meeting

President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Lithuania

Admiral Sayyari: Iran army will not use its equipment against friendly countries, the region

Karabakh president, Anti-Crisis Council members discuss military and political situation in Artsakh

Newspaper: Guests who arrived in Yerevan from Europe are astonished

The U.S. says the coming weeks and months are critical for Ukraine

Stabbing at American University of Armenia courtyard, doctors fighting for lives of 2 wounded

Karabakh under Azerbaijani blockade for 128 days

China may increase the number of nuclear warheads by 5 times. NATO Secretary General

India surpasses China in population

Patriot missile defense systems have been delivered to Ukraine

Armenian embassy in Egypt: Street to be named after Armenia or Yerevan in Cairo

Erdogan’s Turkey continues to slide away from NATO’s values. Congressman

Clashes in Lebanon: Protesters tried to climb over the fences around the government building

Two ceasefire violations recorded in Askeran region. Russian MoD

Caucasus Muslims Office head: Iran's support to Armenia is integral part of anti-Azerbaijani policy

Azerbaijani serviceman killed a guard in Syunik, he has been indicted

UK ready to collaborate on submarine construction, Turkey's Erdogan says

Syria president holding talk with Saudi FM

Sudan army agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan rapid response forces agree to declare 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire

Azerbaijan arrests about 20 people on suspicion of collaborating with Iran special services

21 more medical patients from Karabakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

Armenia PM: Under Madrid Principles we recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijani soldier confessed to murder

Russia, China will strengthen technico-military cooperation, Chinese defense minister says

Competition Protection Commission bans centralization of MTS Armenia CJSC, Cyprus-based Fedilco Group Limited

Russia MFA summons US, UK, Canada ambassadors

Karabakh to be completely without power on Thursday

Israel FM not giving up on idea of ‘building a united and strong front’ with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan: We have major plans to close Armenia-Azerbaijan military balance gap