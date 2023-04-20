Shots fired at Erdogan's party office 

Shots were fired at the office of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party in Adana.
According to the local media, the shooter, who shot at the unoccupied office, was detained, and there were no casualties.
In April, the buildings of the opposition People's Republican Party and the Good Party were also attacked in Istanbul.
The country's ruling party called it a provocation, expressing its determination not to retreat from its goals.
Notably, Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. Current President Erdogan is the presidential candidate of the Justice and Development Party.