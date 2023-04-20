News
Russia MOD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

A ceasefire violation was recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh, but no one was affected, according to Thursday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Russia.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is conducting a joint investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides regarding this incident.

The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to work together with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.
