Azerbaijan MFA sends note of protest to Russia foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, through its embassy in Moscow, sent a note of protest to the MFA of Russia due to the "unacceptable statements" of Oleg Matveychev, the chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications of the Russian State Duma.
The Azerbaijani side considered the aforesaid Russian MP's statements unacceptable and aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region. The Azerbaijani MFA noted that such statements cast a shadow on Russia's mediation activities.
Matveychev had noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan do not like the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan in 2020. According to him, Baku and Ankara are trying to resume the heated phase of the Karabakh conflict and are trying to provoke the Armenian side to retaliate.