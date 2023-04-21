Armenia PM: Government has invested $1.2bln in provinces since 2018

At Friday's Cabinet session, the government decided to provide 2 billion 729 million drams to co-fund subsidy programs for the implementation of 42 subsidy programs in ten provinces of Armenia.
Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said that this amount will be allocated to co-fund the subsidy programs of 2021, 2022, and 2023.
"Two programs are from 2021, 39—2022, and one program is already from the 2023 programs," he said.
In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan listed those programs in detail, adding that the gratifying thing is that the amount of such programs was increasing.
According to him, from 2018 until now, the government has invested 1.2 billion dollars in the provinces of Armenia.
"An investment of this amount has never been implemented in the provinces of Armenia," the PM emphasized.
"Good tourist tours can be made, where the 1.2 billion [dollars] was invested," added Pashinyan.