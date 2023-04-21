Armenia to have new state foundation for construction, management of Academic City

At Friday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government made a decision to create the Academic City Foundation and approve its charter.

Presenting this project, Zhanna Andreasyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, noted that under the Law on Approving the State Program for the Development of Education until 2030, it is planned that an Academic City shall be formed, which will be a modern education environment for quality higher education and research in Armenia.

"It is planned that the Academic City will consist of three clusters where the university of arts direction, the university of technological direction will be located, respectively, and the third cluster, which is quite large, can include both education, officer-oriented universities, as well as host interstate and private universities. Here, in the case of appropriate urban planning solutions, the issue of the locationing of a national stadium can also be discussed. The implementation of such a large-scale project requires the presence of an implementing structure that will be involved in the entire cycle of project implementation, from preparation to the actual implementation process, and then also the management of the Academic City.

"The Academic City Foundation being established by this decision will organize, coordinate, and oversee the work of creating the Academic City. At the initial stage, the land necessary for the construction of the Academic City will be attached to the foundation," added Andreasyan.

She noted that thus, the matter of the Academic City will be physically moved to the practical stage, which will be followed by the phase of conceptual work, during which the structure and management forms of the scientific research institutes and universities to be located in the Academic City will be finalized.

"With this decision, we are opening a new page for the history of our country because this is perhaps the most important and strategic investment and the program that we have yet to implement," said, in turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The respective concept of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia was to create an academic city where up to eight universities will be located. The preliminary plan of this academic city has already been developed. In addition to universities, residential areas, research centers, a park, and an amphitheater will also be established in this academic city, which will be designed for up to 50,000 people.