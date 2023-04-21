Armenia PM congratulates several Arab countries leaders’ on Muslim holiday Eid Al-Fitr

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of several Arab countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday, the PM’s office informs.
In particular, Pashinyan congratulated the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, President Bashar al-Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic and Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur Al-Said In of the Sultanate of Oman, Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati, as well as the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani.
In his messages, the Armenian PM wished the leaders of the aforementioned countries good health and happiness, long-lasting peace, and well-being to their peoples.