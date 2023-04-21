Trump calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un very smart, cunning, ruthless

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un is a very smart, cunning and ruthless person, according to former US President Donald Trump.
When asked about his experiences with Kim, Trump told on YouTube's Full Send Podcast channel that the North Korean leader is "very smart, and he's very cunning, and he's very ruthless."
According to Trump, Kim Jong Un was genetically born quite smart enough and was able to establish control over the North Korean military, people, and the entire country.
Asked by the aforesaid channel's presenters to describe the North Korean leader in one word, the former head of the White House described Kim Jong Un as an interesting person.