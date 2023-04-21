Prosecutor General: 37,612 crimes recorded in Armenia last year

A total of 37,612 crimes were recorded in Armenia in 2022, compared to 30,245 in 2021. Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan stated this on Friday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the meeting of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly.
According to the Prosecutor General, 21,604 of these crimes were recorded in capital Yerevan. In 2021, that figure was 16,438.
"Compared to the previous year, the number of crimes in 2022 increased by 7,367 or 24.45 percent," Vardapetyan said.
In addition, compared to 2021, the number of petty crimes in Armenia increased by 2,831 or 19.35 percent. In 2021, that figure was 14,629, and in 2022—17,460.
The increase in medium severity crimes ion Armenia was 29.85 percent or 2,383. In 2021, that indicator was 7,988, and in 2022—10,371.
And the number of serious crimes committed in Armenia last year was 14,256, which is 633 more cases than in 2021, and the number of particularly severe crimes was 15,456.