Iran, Jordan FMs to meet to normalize relations

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi will have a meeting to normalize relations between the two countries, Petra news agency reported.
“The ministers agreed to hold a meeting in the very near future to normalize relations between the two brotherly countries in a way that will serve their own interests and help end regional conflicts,” the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement.
And Al-Safadi noted that Jordan, “like all Arab countries,” is determined to establish good diplomatic relations with Iran in order to jointly overcome the crises in the Middle East, and also welcomes the development of Saudi-Iranian relations.