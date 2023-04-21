PM: There is plan to build National Stadium of Armenia in Academic City

We have chosen the best location for the Academic City; it will be located at the intersection of capital Yerevan as well as Kotayk, Aragatsotn, and Armavir Provinces. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"There are several roads to Zvartnots [International] Airport [of Yerevan]. Next, it is located on the North-South [highway] side, which means that it is also very easy to reach from Gyumri airport in one hour. In addition, in Aragatsotn Province, on the slopes of [Mt.] Aragats, two large tourism projects—alpine skiing and other projects—are being implemented, which is also an important circumstance. We hope that this can also contribute to the development of Aragatsotn, Kotayk, and Armavir Provinces," the Armenian PM added.

According to Pashinyan, the function of the Academic City Foundation will be as follows. "First, consolidate all the lands where this project will be implemented. Fortunately, we managed to find an area of more than 3,000 hectares near Yerevan, which is state[-owned] land. We will attach those lands to the foundation. The first function of the foundation will be to think about bringing the necessary communications closer together. With the next action, we will try to create the master plan of the Academic City, and then also the specific universities.

"At the same time, we will appeal to the university and academic circles with an open offer, urging, recording the following: We have decided that there should be eight state universities in Armenia, which should be funded by the state. Those universities do not need to look elsewhere to ensure their full activity", he added.

Pashinyan emphasized that they have almost decided on the issue of three clusters.

"We will have an arts university and an arts high school in the territory of Hayfilm [studios]. This means that, in our opinion, we will have a university and a high school where all directions of art will be in one place. We plan to have a universal concert hall in the area of Hayfilm, which will be a theater, a cinema, and an opera at the same time, so that students have the opportunity to do their practical work there.

"The next cluster is the officer high school and the officer university. We must go to that solution, and representatives from all officer professions must receive their initial education in one place. This is also a national issue because the officer class is the backbone of any state. We did not have complete approaches and tools in the matter of forming a purposeful and ideological officer class in Armenia. We also talked about the technological, pedagogical cluster," the Armenian PM said.

"If the architectural calculations allow, there is a plan to establish the National Stadium of Armenia there, which I think will complete this picture. This will be a mega project", the Armenian premier added.