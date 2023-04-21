China MFA: No one has right to interfere in Beijing-Moscow relations

Third parties have no right to interfere in the bilateral relations between China and Russia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press briefing on Friday.
"China and Russia have always adhered to the principles of non-alignment, avoidance of confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, and have developed a new type of relationship between major countries based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation," said the Chinese ministry spox.
Wang emphasized that the relations between China and Russia are radically different from the "small circles" and "alliance confrontation" that the US is engaged in.
"No country has the right to interfere [in relations between Russia and China]," he said.
Wang noted that China has always had an objective and fair position regarding the Ukrainian crisis, actively promoted peace negotiations, and played a constructive role in the political settlement of this crisis.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had threatened China with severe consequences if Beijing supported Moscow in the Ukrainian conflict.