Stoltenberg: NATO, allies discussing matter of sending various planes to Ukraine

The Secretary General of NATO announced that the latter’s member states and their partners were discussing the provision of various types of planes to Ukraine.
"On jets—well, allies have delivered [them]—Poland, Slovakia—MiG-29s, there is an ongoing discussion about also other types of jets [for Ukraine], I’ll leave that to the meeting here," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Friday before a meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Earlier, Russia sent a note of protest to the NATO countries due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine.