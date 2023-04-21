News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 21
USD
387.21
EUR
424.89
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.21
EUR
424.89
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Caucasus Muslims’ Board chair calls Armenian Church for friendship
Caucasus Muslims’ Board chair calls Armenian Church for friendship
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, has called the Armenian Church for friendship—but with conditions.

"One cannot talk with Azerbaijan in the language of an ultimatum. I believe that the statements of the Armenian Catholicos are unacceptable for a religious person. Religious persons should not call for war, but for peace. Interference of religious figures in politics is wrong. We call the Armenian Church for friendship," Pashazade said, clearly remembering the unsuccessful attempt to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and deciding to repeat it.

Pashazade's pacifism is more than surprising, as just a few days ago he was lashing out at Iran for its friendship with Armenia.

Earlier, he stated that "Iran is not Azerbaijan's brother" because it is making friendship with Armenia.

With the traditions of "peace" and "friendship," Pashazade left for the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Nagorno-Karabakh and poured a torrent of slander.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan army incursions, criminal acts are video recorded in Armenia’s Tegh village (VIDEO)
It will be sent to the international organizations, added the former ombudsman of Armenia…
 CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
According to Tasmagambetov, the situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated and volatile…...
 Armenia premier to Louis Bono: Azerbaijan's aggressive policy is inadmissible
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations…
 PM: Armenia also ready for CSTO monitors to be deployed here
And our concern, our desire—or drive—is that the possible mission be effective…
 Armenia's Pashinyan: Not yet fact that we are signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan
The premier stated that he believes in the peace agenda…
 Armenia premier: Problematic section in Tegh village area is reduced by another 1.4km
We have a certain 5-kilometer section out of 11 kilometers which we have considered and still consider a problematic section…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos