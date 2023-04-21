Caucasus Muslims’ Board chair calls Armenian Church for friendship

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, has called the Armenian Church for friendship—but with conditions.
"One cannot talk with Azerbaijan in the language of an ultimatum. I believe that the statements of the Armenian Catholicos are unacceptable for a religious person. Religious persons should not call for war, but for peace. Interference of religious figures in politics is wrong. We call the Armenian Church for friendship," Pashazade said, clearly remembering the unsuccessful attempt to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and deciding to repeat it.
Pashazade's pacifism is more than surprising, as just a few days ago he was lashing out at Iran for its friendship with Armenia.
Earlier, he stated that "Iran is not Azerbaijan's brother" because it is making friendship with Armenia.
With the traditions of "peace" and "friendship," Pashazade left for the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Nagorno-Karabakh and poured a torrent of slander.