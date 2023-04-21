shamshyan.com: There are dead, injured after SUV falls 350 meters into canyon in Armenia

A major and tragic road accident took place Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 11:20am, an SUV went off road on the Sevan-Yerevan motorway, rolled down several times for about 350 meters, and ended up in the canyon.
As a result, one person died on the spot; this person’s body was found about 100 meters away from the vehicle.
Three people sustained injuries and were taken to Abovyan city hospital.
Subsequently, the police received a report from aforesaid hospital that one of the injured had died without regaining consciousness.
The investigation department of the police has launched criminal proceedings into this road accident.
The police and the investigation department are finding out the identity of the driver, as well as of the dead and the injured.