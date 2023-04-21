Ruling force MP: You should close doors of Armenia ARF organization

Half of your faction is being tried for illegal property, and to talk about someone acquiring a second or third property is not understood at all here. Vagharshak Hakobyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract Faction” of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in his remarks at the NA Friday, addressing the lawmakers of the opposition "Armenia" Faction.
He reflected on the remarks by Armen Rustamyan, an MP of the “Armenia” Faction and member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, and noted: "If you analyze what the ARF has been doing, you should close the doors of the ARF organization here because at least in recent years, you have not provided any objective benefit to Armenia. Being in the [former] coalition [government], not being in the coalition, you can't note... in 20 years we see what you have brought the country to. By singing 'Mush and Sasun' [Armenian patriotic songs], you, with other coalition partners together, have brought our country to the door of disaster. This is the reality," said Hakobyan.
And commenting on "Armenia" Faction secretary Artsvik Minasyan statement that it is necessary to find out to what extent the Turkish-Azerbaijani agents’ network participates in the affairs of the Armenian government, Vagharshak Hakobyan said: "Mr. Minasyan, I call on you to look for the Turkish-Azerbaijani agents’ network and other agents’ network in the ranks of the [Armenian] opposition."