Parliament vice-speaker: Armenia stated that Karabakh’s right to self-determination is limited by Azerbaijan’s wish
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

By accepting the Madrid Principles, Armenia has, in fact, declared that Artsakh's (Nagorno-Karabakh) right to self-determination is limited by the wish of Azerbaijan. Ruben Rubinyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this on Friday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the NA, commenting on the speeches of the opposition MPs.

"I want to understand why you did not recognize the Republic of Artsakh when you were in power," said the deputy speaker of the parliament, addressing his opponents.

And commenting on the statement of opposition MP Artur Khachatryan that the right to self-determination cannot be curtailed, Rubinyan suggested returning to history and its chronological order.

"In 1991, a referendum was held in Artsakh. According to the results of the referendum, the people of Artsakh voted in favor of declaring Nagorno-Karabakh an independent republic. Can we consider that an act of self-determination? Yes. And now a question: Why did Armenia not recognize the self-determination act of Artsakh? Until now, under no authorities of Armenia, Armenia has not recognized Artsakh as an independent republic. The problem is that we are entangled in our own terminology," said the NA deputy speaker.

Rubinyan, however, did not address the question of why the incumbent Armenian authorities did not recognize the independence of Artsakh after their predecessors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
