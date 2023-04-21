Albania cancels visa-free travel for Russian citizens 

Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens, informs country's embassy in Moscow.
"The Embassy of the Republic of Albania in the Russian Federation informs that in accordance with the amendments of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on April 20, 2023, to Decree № 858 of December 29, 2021, the visa-free regime for citizens of the Russian Federation (annually from May 01 to September 30) is canceled," - said in a message published on the website of the Embassy.
Thus, to visit Albania, Russian citizens need to obtain a visa in accordance with the purpose of travel, said the diplomatic mission.