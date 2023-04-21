Health ministry: Planned surgeries partially resume in Karabakh

Planned surgeries have been partially resumed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the latter’s Ministry of Health informs.

Given that the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia has been blocked by Azerbaijan and due to resultant problems with the regular supply of medicine and medical supplies to Artsakh, all scheduled surgeries in Artsakh were suspended, resulting in the cancellation of around 1,130 surgeries.

But on the 131st day of this blockade, a decision was made by the Ministry of Health and the management of medical institutions to partially resume scheduled surgeries in Artsakh. The purpose of this decision is to avoid further complications of acute surgical cases, and only cases with priority and considerable risk of complications will undergo this surgical intervention.

Additional efforts have been made by those in charge to ensure a certain amount of necessary supplies for a limited number of surgeries.

Through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, only those patients whose medical care cannot be carried out in Artsakh are transferred to Armenia, taking into account the lack of necessary medical equipment and research in Artsakh.