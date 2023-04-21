Pashinyan stressed the importance of launching Nvidia Research Center in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Jensen Huang, the President and CEO of Nvidia, one of the global leaders in the high-tech sector. Prime Minister's Office informs NEWS.am.
The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Huang's visit to Armenia and noted that he fondly remembers their meeting in Silicon Valley in 2019. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the establishment of a scientific research center by Nvidia in our country, the opening of which took place last year. The Prime Minister added that the high-tech sector is a priority for the Armenian Government, and the Government will continue to create conditions and opportunities to attract new IT companies.
Jensen Huang noted that he is impressed by Armenia, the potential and human capital available in the field of high technology. The President of the Nvidia company added that the IT sector in Armenia has wide opportunities and prospects for consistent development, and their company will continue its effective activities in our country.
At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues and programs related to the development of engineering education, the further progress of the high-tech sector, as well as cooperation between the Armenian government and Nvidia.