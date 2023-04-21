MEP Kovatchev: Baku must stop aggression against Armenia

Any provocation or violence jeopardizes the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU-Armenia relations rapporteur Andrey Kovatchev told Public Television Company of Armenia on April 21.
According to Kovatchev, with the recently adopted EU-Armenia relations resolution, the European Parliament has expressed its clear position, that Azerbaijan should stop its aggressive actions against the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well stop the blockade of the only road connecting Arstakh with Armenia.
When asked to assess Armenia’s concern that Azerbaijan is preparing new military aggression, Kovatchev noted that Baku has declared its commitment to the peace agenda and delimitation process.
“This is the only peaceful and civilized way to resolve the situation,” he said.