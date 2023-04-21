Head of Armenian Community of Georgia attacked in Tbilisi

On April 21, the head of the youth wing of the Armenian Community of Georgia Artur Mirzoyan was attacked. The incident happened in Tbilisi, Artur Mirzoyan announced on Facebook.
According to Artur Mirzoyan, [three] unknown men wearing masks approached him when he was heading home from his office. After making sure he was Artur, they attacked him hitting his head while one them was filming.
Mirzoyan believes the assailants wanted to intimidate the Armenian Community ahead of the events dedicated to the commemoration of victims of the Armenian Genocide committed by the Young Turks in 1915.