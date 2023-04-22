RA Ombudsperson receives CoE delegation

On the 20th of April, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan received the delegation led by the Head of Transversal Challenges and Multilateral Projects Task Force of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, Tigran Karapetyan.

Congratulating Anahit Manasyan on the occasion of assuming the mission of the Human Rights Defender, Head of the delegation Tigran Karapetyan expressed confidence that both the long-term deep, comprehensive and effective cooperation with the institution of the Human Rights Defender, and the previous effective cooperation with Ombudsperson Manasyan in the framework of various commitments, will contribute to guaranteeing the continuity of the collaboration between the two institutions.

The Ombudsperson thanked the members of the delegation for the meeting, emphasizing the mission aimed at guaranteeing the realization of human rights and freedoms and establishing an effective protection system.

In her speech, the Defender referred to the working visit made to the Tegh Municipality of the Syunik Province on April 14, 2023, the purpose of which was to get acquainted with the situation on site and conduct fact-finding activities.

The Defender underlined that as a direct result of the armed conflict, the fundamental and inalienable rights of the residents of the community, such as the rights to life, physical and mental integrity, education, freedom of movement, and property were violated.

The interlocutors referred to the two-phase “Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces of Armenia” Project, which is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Human Rights Defender’s Office and the Council of Europe, highly valuing the contribution to the protection and promotion